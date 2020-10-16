|
Liverpool starlet Harvey Elliott set to join Championship side Blackburn on season-long loan
Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
Blackburn Rovers are on the verge of completing a season-long loan for Liverpool starlet Harvey Elliott. Ewood Park chiefs have agreed a deal with the Premier League champions to take the teenager on loan for the remainder of the 2020/21 campaign. Elliott hasn’t featured in a single minute of Premier League action this season and […]
|
|
|
