Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Liverpool starlet Harvey Elliott set to join Championship side Blackburn on season-long loan

talkSPORT Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
Blackburn Rovers are on the verge of completing a season-long loan for Liverpool starlet Harvey Elliott. Ewood Park chiefs have agreed a deal with the Premier League champions to take the teenager on loan for the remainder of the 2020/21 campaign. Elliott hasn’t featured in a single minute of Premier League action this season and […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool have to be consistent to win titles [Video]

Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool have to be consistent to win titles

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praised his side's 100% start to the season butsays he side needs to maintain their performance levels if they are to win thePremier League this season.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:16Published

Tweets about this