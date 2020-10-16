Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Joe Rodon: Tottenham agree £15m fee with Swansea for Wales defender

talkSPORT Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
Tottenham are closing in on a deal to sign Swansea defender Joe Rodon, talkSPORT understands. Spurs are have agreed to pay a £15m fee, with add-ons, to bring the Wales international to north London. The Championship side are signing Wolves defender Ryan Bennett to replace the 22-year-old Rodon. While the Premier League side won’t receive […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Spurs in talks for Swansea's Rodon [Video]

Spurs in talks for Swansea's Rodon

Sky Sports' Paul Gilmour reports that Tottenham are in talks with Swansea over £18m rated defender Joe Rodon.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:03Published

Related news from verified sources

Tottenham expert says they won't pay any more than £10m for Joe Rodon

Tottenham expert says they won't pay any more than £10m for Joe Rodon Here's the inside track on Tottenham's pursuit of Swansea and Wales defender Rodon
Wales Online Also reported by •Daily Star

Swansea City eye Ryan Bennett move as Spurs eye late Joe Rodon transfer

 Tottenham Hotspur remain keen on signing Swansea City defender Joe Rodon before the domestic transfer window closes at 5pm today
Football.london Also reported by •Wales OnlineBelfast Telegraph

Gareth Bale to play key role in Tottenham deal for 22-year-old – report

 Gareth Bake is set to play an important role in Tottenham Hotspur’s bid to sign Joe Rodon from Swansea City before the domestic transfer deadline in the UK,...
The Sport Review Also reported by •talkSPORT

Tweets about this