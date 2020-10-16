|
Joe Rodon: Tottenham agree £15m fee with Swansea for Wales defender
Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
Tottenham are closing in on a deal to sign Swansea defender Joe Rodon, talkSPORT understands. Spurs are have agreed to pay a £15m fee, with add-ons, to bring the Wales international to north London. The Championship side are signing Wolves defender Ryan Bennett to replace the 22-year-old Rodon. While the Premier League side won’t receive […]
