Shannon Sharpe: Le'Veon Bell will help the Kansas City Chiefs, this is a good move | UNDISPUTED
Friday, 16 October 2020 () Le’Veon Bell tweeted that he was thankful for the opportunity after signing with the Kansas City Chiefs for a 1-year deal. Bell is coming off less-than-ideal departures from the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets. After the signing, the Chiefs remain clear favorites to win the Super Bowl at plus 425 according to FOX Bet. Hear what Shannon Sharpe has to say about the Chiefs' decision to sign Bell.
Nick Wright reacts to the Le'Veon Bell signing with his Kansas City Chiefs. As long as the Chiefs continue to utilize Patrick Mahomes and throw the ball more than they run it, he feels KC could be the..
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:11Published