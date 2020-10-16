Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Celtic vs Rangers live stream: Old Firm Derby kick-off time, TV channel and how to watch

talkSPORT Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
It’s Old Firm Derby day as Celtic take on Rangers in the Scottish Premiership. The Glasgow rivals collide at Celtic Park in a huge clash in the Scottish top-flight. Rangers lead Celtic by a point at the top of the table with both sides unbeaten so far this season. Celtic beat the Gers to the […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Rodgers: 'Iconic' Old Firm derby is like no other

Rodgers: 'Iconic' Old Firm derby is like no other 01:18

 Former Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers says the 'iconic' Old Firm derby has a totally different level of intensity to other matches he's been involved in.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Lennon: No clarification over Christie [Video]

Lennon: No clarification over Christie

Neil Lennon says Celtic have received 'no clarification' from the authorities whether Ryan Christie will be available for Saturday's Old Firm match, following reports fellow..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:03Published
Sturgeon urges fans not to gather or travel to watch Celtic v Rangers game on TV [Video]

Sturgeon urges fans not to gather or travel to watch Celtic v Rangers game on TV

Nicola Sturgeon has urged football fans to stay at home this weekend ahead ofthe first Celtic v Rangers clash of the season. The Glasgow clubs will playbehind closed doors at Celtic Park on Saturday..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:56Published
Pressley tips Rangers in Old Firm [Video]

Pressley tips Rangers in Old Firm

Former Rangers and Celtic defender Steven Pressley tips Rangers to win this weekend's Old Firm.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:39Published

Related news from verified sources

Tough choice: Gerrard could have a huge headache as he prepares to face Celtic - opinion

 As Glasgow Rangers get ready for the Old Firm Derby against Celtic., Steven Gerrard is facing a selection headache. Rangers are doing quite well at the moment....
Football FanCast


Tweets about this