|
Celtic vs Rangers live stream: Old Firm Derby kick-off time, TV channel and how to watch
Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
It’s Old Firm Derby day as Celtic take on Rangers in the Scottish Premiership. The Glasgow rivals collide at Celtic Park in a huge clash in the Scottish top-flight. Rangers lead Celtic by a point at the top of the table with both sides unbeaten so far this season. Celtic beat the Gers to the […]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this