Dewsbury-Hall commits future to City before sealing Luton loan move Friday, 16 October 2020 ( 3 days ago )

The 22-year-old made his first start for his hometown club in September and has been rewarded for his quality and form with a new four-year deal at the King Power Stadium. The 22-year-old made his first start for his hometown club in September and has been rewarded for his quality and form with a new four-year deal at the King Power Stadium. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this