Premier League’s rescue package for League One and League Two clubs still available despite EFL’s rejection
Friday, 16 October 2020 () The £50million rescue package to League One and League Two clubs remains available, the Premier League claims. The offer, designed to help clubs affected by the coronavirus pandemic and made up of grants and interest-free loans, was rejected by the EFL after divisional meetings with its clubs on Tuesday. In a statement, the Premier League […]
