Premier League’s rescue package for League One and League Two clubs still available despite EFL’s rejection

talkSPORT Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
The £50million rescue package to League One and League Two clubs remains available, the Premier League claims. The offer, designed to help clubs affected by the coronavirus pandemic and made up of grants and interest-free loans, was rejected by the EFL after divisional meetings with its clubs on Tuesday. In a statement, the Premier League […]
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Premier League rejects Project Big Picture

Premier League rejects Project Big Picture 00:55

 The Premier League has rejected Project Big Picture, which was brought forwardby Manchester United and Liverpool. The proposals included an immediate£250million bailout for the EFL and a 25 per cent share for the league everyyear in any future Premier League media revenues, they also sought...

