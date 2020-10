Comatose man recovers, sends 2 techies to jail Friday, 16 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Ten years after an engineering student was thrown off the terrace of a three-storied building in KR Puram, sending him into a coma, two of his college mates — now software engineers — have been sentenced to seven years in jail for attempt to murder. 👓 View full article

