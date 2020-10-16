Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nimes 0-4 Paris Saint-Germain: Mbappe at the double as champions go top

SoccerNews.com Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
Kylian Mbappe scored twice as depleted Paris Saint-Germain cruised to a 4-0 victory at 10-man Nimes to go top of Ligue 1.  PSG had a long list of absentees, including Neymar, Angel Di Maria and Mauro Icardi at Stade des Costieres on Friday, yet they eased to a fifth consecutive victory.  Loick Landre gave the champions a helping hand when […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Paris police attacked in riots after PSG's defeat in Champions League final [Video]

Paris police attacked in riots after PSG's defeat in Champions League final

Police were attacked, shops vandalised and dozens arrested in the French capital after Paris Saint Germain's loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League final. "The savagery of certain delinquents..

Credit: Yahoo News     Duration: 01:39Published
Marseille fans clash with police as they celebrate PSG's Champions League defeat [Video]

Marseille fans clash with police as they celebrate PSG's Champions League defeat

Marseille fans clashed with police on August 23 as they celebrated PSG's Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 02:02Published
PSG fans take to the streets of Paris after Champions League final loss [Video]

PSG fans take to the streets of Paris after Champions League final loss

Paris Saint Germain fans took to the streets of the French capital after their Champions League final loss to Bayern. Police made 148 arrests in the city after PSG fans clashed with officers and..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:53Published

Related news from verified sources

Kylian Mbappe scores brace in PSG's 4-0 win

 Kylian Mbappe shrugged off any lingering fatigue to score twice in his second game in 48 hours as Paris Saint-Germain defeated 10-man Nimes 4-0 on Friday to take...
Mid-Day Also reported by •DNAZee News

Edinson Cavani IN, Paul Pogba retuns, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar start: How Manchester United and PSG should line up for Champions League clash

 You couldn’t write it: Edinson Cavani, after all he went through with Paris Saint-Germain, could make his Manchester United debut against the French club in...
talkSPORT


Tweets about this