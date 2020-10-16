Nimes 0-4 Paris Saint-Germain: Mbappe at the double as champions go top
Friday, 16 October 2020 () Kylian Mbappe scored twice as depleted Paris Saint-Germain cruised to a 4-0 victory at 10-man Nimes to go top of Ligue 1. PSG had a long list of absentees, including Neymar, Angel Di Maria and Mauro Icardi at Stade des Costieres on Friday, yet they eased to a fifth consecutive victory. Loick Landre gave the champions a helping hand when […]
Kylian Mbappe shrugged off any lingering fatigue to score twice in his second game in 48 hours as Paris Saint-Germain defeated 10-man Nimes 4-0 on Friday to take... Mid-Day Also reported by •DNA •Zee News