party marty Watch "5 things to know before tonight’s Friday Night SmackDown: WWE Now, Oct. 16, 2020" on YouTube https://t.co/B3h43LVIB7 2 hours ago

Nick (XShadowOrtonX1) 5 things to know before tonight’s Friday Night SmackDown: WWE Now, Oct. ... https://t.co/6OyuIlB6RP via @YouTube 2 hours ago

Kyndle Nance #RestInPowerChadwick 👑✊🏿🖤 5 things to know before tonight’s Friday Night #SmackDown: WWE Now, Oct. ... https://t.co/jP73GpXG5R via @YouTube 3 hours ago

FSU Tucker Center Hey you guys! Tonight is the night! We are so excited to welcome everyone to our parking lot for a fun-filled eveni… https://t.co/WPIGYyu38Z 7 hours ago

Aaron Curie ✊🏻🌹 I don't know if Trump saying "Wear a mask" and "I denounce white supremacy" tonight were good things... this just m… https://t.co/NtakJ77cj0 18 hours ago

Clarissa Cain Tonight on things randomly remembered: Our school nurse had her own full body bunny costume, and right before East… https://t.co/vXZqbm1FDO 21 hours ago

Almost Perfect Media Probably gonna kick things off late tonight with a run-through of a deck I built and have been having success with… https://t.co/ZhFabMhG1j 2 days ago