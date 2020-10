IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals will test MS Dhoni and Co Saturday, 17 October 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Their campaign is back on track, courtesy MS Dhoni's smart captaincy but a stiff test awaits Chennai Super Kings when they face a dominant Delhi Capitals in their next match, here today. Every tactic that Dhoni employed against Sunrisers Hyderabad, worked, and they are expected to continue in the same vein as they battle to... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video Credit: ANI - Published 2 days ago IPL 2020: CSK to clash with DC shortly 01:06 Chennai Super Kings will face Delhi Capitals at high-scoring Sharjah Stadium on October 17. Men in Yellow will try to move up the table. MS Dhoni-led team is currently at 6th position of the table. You Might Like

Tweets about this