Navratri 2020: Images, quotes, wishes and more

'Navratri' is a beautiful festival celebrated by Hindus not only in India but all over the world. Derived from the Sanskrit word 'nava' (nine) and 'ratri' (night), the occasion marks the defeat of Mahishasura by Goddess Durga and symbolizes the victory of good over evil.