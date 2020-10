Mookie Betts on breaking through in his two-hit NLCS Game 5: ‘I think there’s more to come’ Saturday, 17 October 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

FOX's Tom Verducci caught up with Los Angeles Dodgers RF Mookie Betts following the Los Angeles Dodgers' 7-3 NLCS Game 5 win over the Atlanta Braves. Hear Mookie detail the win and why he thinks his two-hit game is just a taste of what's to come in the series.

