Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager walks through NLCS Game 5 win with the MLB on FOX crew Saturday, 17 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Corey Seager joined the MLB on FOX team following the Los Angeles Dodgers' Game 5 NLCS win over the Atlanta Braves. Hear what Corey has to say about the Dodgers keeping their season alive and his record-breaking performance in the series, including a two-homer night in Game 5 and tying the all-time record for RBI in a League Championship Series with 10.


