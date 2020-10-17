Jurgen Klopp picks Jordan Henderson as ideal person to replace him as Liverpool boss – and suggests he would follow Kenny Dalglish as player-manager!

Global  
 

If Jurgen Klopp were to depart as Liverpool manager, who should replace him? Simple: Jordan Henderson. Speaking to talkSPORT’s Laura Woods ahead of the Merseyside derby, the boss also revealed James Milner would be an ideal babysitter! And in the extremely unlikely situation he leaves Anfield next summer, one name stood out to take over […]
