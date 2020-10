FIR registered against Mithun Chakraborty's son Saturday, 17 October 2020 ( 27 minutes ago )

An FIR has been registered against the son and wife of veteran Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty for alleged rape and coercion of a girl in Mumbai, police said on Saturday. 👓 View full article

