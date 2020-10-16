|
Celtic v Rangers: What are the key Old Firm questions as derby looms?
Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
As Celtic and Rangers prepare to meet on Saturday, BBC Scotland looks at the key questions around the first Old Firm game of the season.
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
'Psychological boost for Old Firm winners' 02:14
Sky Sports pundit Darren Fletcher says the winner of the first Old Firm derby of the season will get a psychological boost and the midfield battle will be key at Celtic Park.
Rodgers: 'Iconic' Old Firm derby is like no other
Former Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers says the 'iconic' Old Firm derby has a totally different level of intensity to other matches he's been involved in.
Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:18Published
Pressley tips Rangers in Old Firm
Former Rangers and Celtic defender Steven Pressley tips Rangers to win this weekend's Old Firm.
Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:39Published
