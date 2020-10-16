Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Celtic v Rangers: What are the key Old Firm questions as derby looms?

BBC Sport Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
As Celtic and Rangers prepare to meet on Saturday, BBC Scotland looks at the key questions around the first Old Firm game of the season.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: 'Psychological boost for Old Firm winners'

'Psychological boost for Old Firm winners' 02:14

 Sky Sports pundit Darren Fletcher says the winner of the first Old Firm derby of the season will get a psychological boost and the midfield battle will be key at Celtic Park.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Rodgers: 'Iconic' Old Firm derby is like no other [Video]

Rodgers: 'Iconic' Old Firm derby is like no other

Former Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers says the 'iconic' Old Firm derby has a totally different level of intensity to other matches he's been involved in.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:18Published
Pressley tips Rangers in Old Firm [Video]

Pressley tips Rangers in Old Firm

Former Rangers and Celtic defender Steven Pressley tips Rangers to win this weekend's Old Firm.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:39Published

Related news from verified sources

Covid chaos, tactics & empty stands - the key Old Firm questions

 As Celtic and Rangers prepare to meet on Saturday, BBC Scotland looks at the key questions around the first Old Firm game of the season.
BBC News

“We’re going there to get the 3 points” – Rangers boss Steven Gerrard ahead of Old Firm Derby (Video)

 Celtic and Rangers are set to take each other on in the Old Firm Derby today (Saturday), and Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is adamant his team are going into the...
SoccerNews.com

Celtic vs Rangers live stream: Old Firm Derby kick-off time, TV channel and how to watch

 It’s Old Firm Derby day as Celtic take on Rangers in the Scottish Premiership. The Glasgow rivals collide at Celtic Park in a huge clash in the Scottish...
talkSPORT


Tweets about this