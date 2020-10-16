Celtic v Rangers: What are the key Old Firm questions as derby looms?

As Celtic and Rangers prepare to meet on Saturday, BBC Scotland looks at the key questions around the first Old Firm game of the season.

“We’re going there to get the 3 points” – Rangers boss Steven Gerrard ahead of Old Firm Derby (Video) Celtic and Rangers are set to take each other on in the Old Firm Derby today (Saturday), and Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is adamant his team are going into the...

SoccerNews.com 59 minutes ago



