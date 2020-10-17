Watzke´s warning: Lights out threat for clubs if Bundesliga grinds to a halt Saturday, 17 October 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

Borussia Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke has warned “lights could go out” for a number of clubs in Germany if the Bundesliga season is halted. The financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on football has been such that clubs face losses due to the absence of significant revenue streams, such as gate receipts. Dortmund recorded a €43.9million […] 👓 View full article

