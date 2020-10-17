Global  
 

Manchester City Predicted XI: We predict manager Pep Guardiola's starting XI as City host Arsenal in a massive Premier League match

Saturday, 17 October 2020
Manchester City Predicted XI: We predict manager Pep Guardiola’s starting XI as City host Arsenal in a massive Premier League match. The 5:30pm kick-off would definitely be seen as the ‘game of the day’ by most neutral football fans, with the match set to be a mouth-watering encounter. The start to the Premier League season […]
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Pep keen to watch cricket after meeting Kohli

Pep keen to watch cricket after meeting Kohli 00:56

 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says he wants to watch cricket in India after meeting 'serial winner' Virat Kohli.

