Gareth Bale turned down more money from Man United to leave Tottenham for Real Madrid, says David Moyes who wanted him to be first transfer Saturday, 17 October 2020 ( 23 minutes ago )

David Moyes wanted Gareth Bale to be his first signing at Man United, revealing the player turned down more money to join Real Madrid. Moyes replaced Sir Alex Ferguson as manager at Old Trafford in 2013 and believed the Tottenham flyer would be perfect for the club. "Gareth Bale was probably the first name I […]