Could the 2020 Astros join the 2004 Red Sox? The anatomy of a 3-0 comeback Saturday, 17 October 2020 ( 4 minutes ago )

Only two MLB teams have ever forced a Game 7 from down 3-0. Boston won. Here's how ... and how Houston can follow the blueprint. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this