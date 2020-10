Guiseley AFC v Hereford FC live updates and scores Saturday, 17 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

HEREFORD FC face Guiseley AFC in their second league game of the season this afternoon. The Bulls drew their opening league tie 0-0. Hereford suffered a 3-1 defeat to Stafford Rangers in the FA Cup on Tuesday and have since welcomed Kelsey Mooney on loan. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this