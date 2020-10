Racing: Melody Belle on song with commanding performance at Livamol Classic Friday, 16 October 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Superstar mare Melody Belle celebrated being named New Zealand Horse of the Year when she stormed home to win her 12th individual Group 1 title at Hastings.The Jamie Richards-trained six-year-old was in a class of her own as she...

