Mane scores Liverpool´s fastest Premier League derby goal

SoccerNews.com Saturday, 17 October 2020 ()
Sadio Mane scored Liverpool’s fastest Merseyside derby goal in the Premier League but Michael Keane levelled for Everton at Goodison Park. Mane missed the champions’ 7-2 hammering at Aston Villa before the international break, but marked his return by finishing off a well worked move after just two minutes and 15 seconds. It was the forward’s fourth goal […]
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Everton v Liverpool: Premier League match preview

Everton v Liverpool: Premier League match preview 01:19

 Carlo Ancelotti's side prepare to face local rivals Liverpool in theMerseyside derby. Here are all the key statistics ahead of their PremierLeague clash on October 17.

