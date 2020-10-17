Mane scores Liverpool´s fastest Premier League derby goal

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Klopp happy 'Project Big Picture' kickstarted debate on English soccer



COMPLETE SHOTLIST AND SCRIPT TO FOLLOW VIDEO SHOWS: NEWS CONFERENCES WITH LIVERPOOL COACH, JUERGEN KLOPP AND EVERTON COACH, CARLO ANCELOTTI, RECENT FOOTAGE OF PREMIER LEAGUE HEADQUARTERS, FILE FOOTAGE Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 06:51 Published 22 hours ago Jurgen Klopp: Project Big Picture drawn up with right intentions



Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes Project Big Picture was drawn up withthe right intentions and is pleased it has sparked a debate in football. Theplan was devised by John W Henry, principal.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:02 Published 23 hours ago Premier League rejects Project Big Picture



The Premier League has rejected Project Big Picture, which was brought forwardby Manchester United and Liverpool. The proposals included an immediate£250million bailout for the EFL and a 25 per cent.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:55 Published 3 days ago

Related news from verified sources Van Dijk limps off after Pickford challenge in Merseyside derby Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk was forced off in the first half of the Merseyside derby following a challenge by Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. The Reds...

SoccerNews.com 27 minutes ago





Tweets about this