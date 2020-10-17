|
Mane scores Liverpool´s fastest Premier League derby goal
Saturday, 17 October 2020 ()
Sadio Mane scored Liverpool’s fastest Merseyside derby goal in the Premier League but Michael Keane levelled for Everton at Goodison Park. Mane missed the champions’ 7-2 hammering at Aston Villa before the international break, but marked his return by finishing off a well worked move after just two minutes and 15 seconds. It was the forward’s fourth goal […]
