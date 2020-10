Koeman confirms Barcelona interest in Wijnaldum and remains hopeful of Depay deal Saturday, 17 October 2020 ( 5 minutes ago )

Ronald Koeman has confirmed Barcelona were interested in signing Georginio Wijnaldum in the transfer window and is hopeful a deal for Memphis Depay can still be agreed. Barcelona failed with a deadline-day move for Lyon attacker Depay earlier this month and Liverpool midfielder Wijnaldum was also strongly touted as a target for the Catalan giants.