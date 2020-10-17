´It doesn´t feel good´ – Henderson frustrated as Liverpool are denied derby win Saturday, 17 October 2020 ( 3 minutes ago )

Jordan Henderson said Liverpool would have deserved to win the Merseyside derby as he expressed frustration at his late strike being ruled out. The clash between early leaders Everton and reigning Premier League champions Liverpool finished 2-2 at Goodison Park. Henderson looked to have given Liverpool all three points when he swept home Sadio Mane’s […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this

