Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

´It doesn´t feel good´ – Henderson frustrated as Liverpool are denied derby win

SoccerNews.com Saturday, 17 October 2020 ()
Jordan Henderson said Liverpool would have deserved to win the Merseyside derby as he expressed frustration at his late strike being ruled out. The clash between early leaders Everton and reigning Premier League champions Liverpool finished 2-2 at Goodison Park. Henderson looked to have given Liverpool all three points when he swept home Sadio Mane’s […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this