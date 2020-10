News24.com | Auger-Aliassime hopes it's 6th time lucky in Cologne final Saturday, 17 October 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime will hope to end a wretched run of five defeats in five finals when he faces German top seed Alexander Zverev for the Cologne ATP title. 👓 View full article

