You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Richards: Aguero should know better



Sky Sports pundit Micah Richards says his former Manchester City teammate Sergio Aguero 'should know better' after the Argentine striker put his hand on assistant referee Sian Massey-Ellis.. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:32 Published 1 hour ago

Related news from verified sources Pep Guardiola defends Sergio Aguero over contact with Sian Massey-Ellis Pep Guardiola has defended striker Sergio Aguero after he was criticised for putting his arm on the shoulder of assistant referee Sian Massey-Ellis.

Belfast Telegraph 13 hours ago



News24.com | Guardiola defends Aguero over contact with female assistant referee Pep Guardiola backed Sergio Aguero after the Manchester City striker was criticised for putting his arm on the shoulder of assistant referee Sian Massey-Ellis.

News24 3 hours ago



City's Aguero criticised after putting arm on Massey-Ellis during Arsenal clash Fans have slammed Manchester City star Sergio Aguero after he put his hand on the neck of match official Sian Massey-Ellis

Daily Star 15 hours ago





Tweets about this