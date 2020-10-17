Global  
 

IPL 2020: Shikhar Dhawan slams his first IPL ton as DC defeat CSK

Mid-Day Saturday, 17 October 2020 ()
Shikhar Dhawan scored his maiden T20 century while Axar Patel knocked off the required 17 runs off the last over with ease as Delhi Capitals beat Chennai Super Kings by five wickets at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Dhawan ended the match unbeaten on 101 off 58 balls while Axar smashed three sixes in the last over to...
News video: Lost 2 wickets early but kept on going, ended up winning game: Shikhar Dhawan

Lost 2 wickets early but kept on going, ended up winning game: Shikhar Dhawan 02:15

 Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals by 13 runs in the 30th IPL match at Dubai on Oct 14. Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer scored their respective half-century to guide Delhi Capitals to a 13-run win over Rajasthan Royals. After winning the match, Shikhar Dhawan said, "Till 10th over, both the teams...

IPL 2020: Got right intensity in power play from Shikhar and Shaw, says Mohammad Kaif [Video]

IPL 2020: Got right intensity in power play from Shikhar and Shaw, says Mohammad Kaif

Delhi Capitals beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 18 runs. Former Indian cricketer and Delhi Capitals assistant coach Mohammad Kaif praised Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan's performance. Kaif said that..

IPL 2020: Shikhar Dhawan's maiden IPL ton guides DC to thrilling win over CSK in Sharjah

 With this victory over CSK, Delhi Capitals have now claimed the top spot on the IPL 2020 points table.
