IPL 2020: Shikhar Dhawan slams his first IPL ton as DC defeat CSK
Saturday, 17 October 2020 () Shikhar Dhawan scored his maiden T20 century while Axar Patel knocked off the required 17 runs off the last over with ease as Delhi Capitals beat Chennai Super Kings by five wickets at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.
Dhawan ended the match unbeaten on 101 off 58 balls while Axar smashed three sixes in the last over to...
