Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Giants vs. Washington Football Team odds, line: 2020 NFL picks, Week 6 predictions from proven model

CBS Sports Saturday, 17 October 2020 ()
The SportsLine Projection Model has a pick for the clash between the Washington Football Team and the Giants.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Fanalysis NFL Week 6: Jets & Giants Games [Video]

Fanalysis NFL Week 6: Jets & Giants Games

CBSN New York's Steve Overmyer looks at NFL Week 6 with sports handicapper Geoff Sheasby in the latest edition of Fanalysis.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 05:50Published
NFC East Preview Week 6: Eagles Face Ravens In Battle Of The Birds [Video]

NFC East Preview Week 6: Eagles Face Ravens In Battle Of The Birds

CBS Philadelphia sports director Don Bell breaks down Week 6 matchups in the NFC East, the NFL’s worst division to date. The Eagles face a daunting challenge as they host the Ravens, while the Giants..

Credit: CBS Local     Duration: 03:16Published
Saints QB reunites with former team on Monday Night Friday [Video]

Saints QB reunites with former team on Monday Night Friday

On the day after the two year anniversary of Drew Brees breaking the NFL’s all-time passing record on Monday Night Football, it’s only fitting that we remember where it all started as a..

Credit: WXXVPublished

Related news from verified sources

Rams vs. Washington Football Team odds, line: 2020 NFL picks, Week 5 predictions from proven model

 The SportsLine Projection Model has a pick for the clash between the Rams and the Washington Football Team.
CBS Sports

Ravens vs. Bengals odds, line: 2020 NFL picks, Week 5 predictions from proven computer model

 The SportsLine Projection Model has a pick for the clash between the Bengals and Ravens.
CBS Sports

49ers vs. Dolphins odds, line: 2020 NFL picks, Week 5 predictions from proven model

 The SportsLine Projection Model has a pick for the clash between the 49ers and Dolphins.
CBS Sports


Tweets about this