Crotone 1-1 Juventus: Ronaldo´s absence felt as Chiesa sees red on debut Saturday, 17 October 2020 ( 5 minutes ago )

Federico Chiesa was sent off on his Juventus debut as the Cristiano Ronaldo-less Serie A champions drew 1-1 with Crotone on Saturday. Bereft of the talismanic Ronaldo, who is self-isolating after testing positive for COVID-19 while on international duty with Portugal, Juve looked far from their best at Stadio Ezio Scida. Alvaro Morata's first goal […]

