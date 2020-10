Fellow lefty Mike Weir leads Phil Mickelson heading into final round in Virginia Saturday, 17 October 2020 ( 1 day ago )

While Phil Mickelson got most of the attention going into the Dominion Energy Charity Classic as he tries to open his senior career with consecutive victories, Canadian Mike Weir was a little better on a 36-hole day after rain washed out play Friday. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this