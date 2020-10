Ronald Acuña Jr. RBI double cuts Dodgers’ NLCS Game 6 lead over Braves to 3-1 Saturday, 17 October 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Ronald Acuña Jr. pulled the Atlanta Braves to within two runs of the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 6 of the NLCS. Acuña Jr.'s RBI double off of Blake Treinen made the score 3-1 in the 7th inning. Ronald Acuña Jr. pulled the Atlanta Braves to within two runs of the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 6 of the NLCS. Acuña Jr.'s RBI double off of Blake Treinen made the score 3-1 in the 7th inning. 👓 View full article