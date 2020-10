No. 4 Notre Dame gets scare from Louisville, holds on late, 12-7 Saturday, 17 October 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Neither the Notre Dame Fighting Irish nor Louisville Cardinals offenses looked great on Saturday afternoon, but Notre Dame did just enough to remain undefeated. Quarterback Ian Book’s third quarter rushing touchdown made the difference as the fourth-ranked Irish stayed unbeaten. Neither the Notre Dame Fighting Irish nor Louisville Cardinals offenses looked great on Saturday afternoon, but Notre Dame did just enough to remain undefeated. Quarterback Ian Book’s third quarter rushing touchdown made the difference as the fourth-ranked Irish stayed unbeaten. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this