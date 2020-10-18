Dodgers manager Dave Roberts doesn't commit to NLCS Game 7 starter following Game 6 win
Sunday, 18 October 2020 () Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts declined to commit to who would start on the mound for his team in Game 7 of the NLCS on Sunday. Tony Gonsolin and Julio Urias are potential options for Los Angeles in their decisive game against the Atlanta Braves.
Rajasthan Royals Skipper Steve Smith praised Jos Buttler's batting and said that the main aim was to keep him on the strike. Smith said, "The wicket was a bit stoppy, so we were trying to get ourselves in and form a partnership. I know that if I am batting with Jos then he is going to be scoring, he...
LeBron James is now just one game away from winning his 4th NBA championship. The Los Angeles Lakers held off the Miami Heat to win Game 4 102 to 96. LeBron, who finished with a game-high 28 points to..
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 02:53Published