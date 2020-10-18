Global  
 

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts doesn't commit to NLCS Game 7 starter following Game 6 win

FOX Sports Sunday, 18 October 2020
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts doesn't commit to NLCS Game 7 starter following Game 6 winLos Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts declined to commit to who would start on the mound for his team in Game 7 of the NLCS on Sunday. Tony Gonsolin and Julio Urias are potential options for Los Angeles in their decisive game against the Atlanta Braves.
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: 'Cannot rely on luck, have to win every game,' says RR Skipper Steve Smith

'Cannot rely on luck, have to win every game,' says RR Skipper Steve Smith 02:17

 Rajasthan Royals Skipper Steve Smith praised Jos Buttler's batting and said that the main aim was to keep him on the strike. Smith said, "The wicket was a bit stoppy, so we were trying to get ourselves in and form a partnership. I know that if I am batting with Jos then he is going to be scoring, he...

