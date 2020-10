Albama WR Devonta Smith scores 17-yard TD, Crimson Tide knot things up at 17 vs. Georgia Sunday, 18 October 2020 ( 48 minutes ago )

Alabama Crimson Tide reciever Devonta Smith caught a 17-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Mac Jones in the second quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs. The score tied the game at 17 and gave Smith his 26th career receiving touchdown, tying him with Jerry Jeudy for second all-time in Alabama history. Alabama Crimson Tide reciever Devonta Smith caught a 17-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Mac Jones in the second quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs. The score tied the game at 17 and gave Smith his 26th career receiving touchdown, tying him with Jerry Jeudy for second all-time in Alabama history. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this