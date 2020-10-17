Global  
 

DC vs CSK: Shikhar Dhawan sizzles, Axar Patel seals it with three sixes

Indian Express Sunday, 18 October 2020 ()
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: 'I stayed positive, confident,' says Dhawan over his match-winning century against CSK

 Shikhar Dhawan's outstanding knock of 101 runs of 58 balls and Axar Patel's cameo guided Delhi Capitals to a 5-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings. On his outstanding inning, Dhawan said, "I was focusing on my process. I stayed positive and confident that I knew I had lot of experience behind me and...

'Axar Patel is an asset to team,' says Shikhar Dhawan over former's cameo with bat against CSK [Video]

'Axar Patel is an asset to team,' says Shikhar Dhawan over former's cameo with bat against CSK

Shikhar Dhawan praised Axar Patel's cameo in the last two overs wherein, Capitals needed 21 runs to win. Patel wacked three massive sixes in the last over turning the tables for CSK. Dhawan said, "He..

Related news from verified sources

Dhawan slams maiden IPL ton as Delhi beat CSK

 Spared by the fielders a number of times, opener Shikhar Dhawan (101) hit his maiden IPL hundred while Axar Patel pulled off three sixes in the final over as...
IndiaTimes


