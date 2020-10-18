Meet Edgar Berlanga, the power-punching prospect who continued remarkable record of 15-0 with 15 first-round knockouts on Vasyl Lomachenko vs Teofimo Lopez undercard Sunday, 18 October 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

Edgar Berlanga continued the impressive start to his career on Saturday night’s Vasyl Lomachenko vs Teofimo Lopez undercard. The 15-0 (15 KOs) super-middleweight prospect has not only knocked out every single one of his opponents to date, he’s done so within the first round each and every time. "I'M A F*CKIN MONSTER!!!" This streak just […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this

