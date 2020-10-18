Meet Edgar Berlanga, the power-punching prospect who continued remarkable record of 15-0 with 15 first-round knockouts on Vasyl Lomachenko vs Teofimo Lopez undercard
Sunday, 18 October 2020 () Edgar Berlanga continued the impressive start to his career on Saturday night’s Vasyl Lomachenko vs Teofimo Lopez undercard. The 15-0 (15 KOs) super-middleweight prospect has not only knocked out every single one of his opponents to date, he’s done so within the first round each and every time. "I'M A F*CKIN MONSTER!!!" This streak just […]