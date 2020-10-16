Global  
 

IPL 13: Pat Cummins fights back as KKR set target of 149 runs for MI

newKerala.com Saturday, 17 October 2020 ()
 Pat Cummins' gusty half-century and captain Eoin Morgan's cautious 39 run-inning helped Kolkata Knight Riders set up a target of 149 runs for Mumbai Indians. KKR captain Eoin Morgan accepted that the team made mistakes and Mumbai Indians bowled really well. Morgan said, "With the bat, I think we made...

