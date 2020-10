Mike Zunino solo homer gives Rays 3-0 lead over Astros in ALCS Game 7 Sunday, 18 October 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Tampa Bay Rays C Mike Zunino got a hold of a pitch from Lance McCullers Jr. and gave the Rays a 3-0 lead over the Houston Astros in the 2nd inning of ALCS Game 7. Tampa Bay would go onto win by a score of 4-2. Tampa Bay Rays C Mike Zunino got a hold of a pitch from Lance McCullers Jr. and gave the Rays a 3-0 lead over the Houston Astros in the 2nd inning of ALCS Game 7. Tampa Bay would go onto win by a score of 4-2. 👓 View full article