Florida State upsets No. 5 North Carolina despite furious Tar Heels comeback, 31-28 Sunday, 18 October 2020 ( 34 minutes ago )

The Florida State Seminoles stormed out to a 31-7 lead over the No. 5-ranked North Carolina Tar Heels on Saturday night. However, UNC stormed back for 21 unanswered points, but their final drive fell flat and the Seminoles picked up their biggest win in years, 31-28. The Florida State Seminoles stormed out to a 31-7 lead over the No. 5-ranked North Carolina Tar Heels on Saturday night. However, UNC stormed back for 21 unanswered points, but their final drive fell flat and the Seminoles picked up their biggest win in years, 31-28. 👓 View full article