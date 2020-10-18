Global  
 

Sergio Aguero: Pep Guardiola plays down incident involving Man City striker and assistant referee Sian Massey-Ellis

talkSPORT Sunday, 18 October 2020 ()
Pep Guardiola has leapt to the defence of Sergio Aguero after he was criticised for touching assistant referee Sian Massey-Ellis. Aguero was pictured placing his hand on Massey-Ellis’ shoulder during the first half of Manchester City’s 1-0 defeat of Arsenal on Saturday. The Argentine, making his first appearance since June after a knee injury, drew […]
News video: Pep Guardiola hails Manchester City's 'important' win over Arsenal

Pep Guardiola hails Manchester City's 'important' win over Arsenal 01:14

 *Quality as incoming* Man City boss Pep Guardiola and Arsenal counterpart Mikel Arteta hold press conferences following Man City's 1-0 victory over Arsenal. Guardiola defended striker Sergio Aguero after he was criticised for putting his arm on the shoulder of assistant referee Sian Massey-Ellis.

