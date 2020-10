Barcelona to go after Wijnaldum & Garcia Sunday, 18 October 2020 ( 54 minutes ago )

According to a recent report from Mirror, Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman wants the club to pursue Georginio Wijnaldum and Eric Garcia in January. Barca were known to be interested in both men during the summer but couldn't get either deal over the finish line, and now, their eyes are turning towards the January transfer window