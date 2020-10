Bruno Fernandes: We didn´t know Wan-Bissaka could shoot! Sunday, 18 October 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Bruno Fernandes says Manchester United players were shocked to see Aaron Wan-Bissaka scoring against Newcastle United, claiming: "We didn't know he could shoot!" The full-back marked his 50th appearance for the Red Devils with his first goal for the club in Saturday's 4-1 victory at St James' Park. Fernandes had earlier put the visitors ahead, […]

