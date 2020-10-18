Wayne Rooney gets emergency COVID-19 test after infected friend visits Derby captain’s house ahead of Watford match Sunday, 18 October 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Wayne Rooney has reportedly been forced to take an emergency coronavirus test after being visited by an infected friend at his home last week. The Sun claim entrepreneur Josh Bardsley presented the former England captain, who is now a player/coach at Derby, with a luxury watch at his mansion last Thursday. Bardsley, 21, had already […] 👓 View full article

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published 1 day ago 'Rooney situation shows players must be careful' 01:56 Danny Gabbidon says the situation surrounding Wayne Rooney's potential exposure to coronavirus shows players must be extra cautious during the ongoing pandemic, while Paul Cook believes Derby County could suffer if their captain has to self-isolate.

Related videos from verified sources Cocu: Rooney absence tough on player and Derby



Derby manager Phillip Cocu says captain Wayne Rooney's absence for their next three games is tough on the player, his family and Derby as Rooney self-isolates despite testing negative for.. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:06 Published 2 minutes ago

