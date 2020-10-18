Wayne Rooney gets emergency COVID-19 test after infected friend visits Derby captain’s house ahead of Watford match
Sunday, 18 October 2020 () Wayne Rooney has reportedly been forced to take an emergency coronavirus test after being visited by an infected friend at his home last week. The Sun claim entrepreneur Josh Bardsley presented the former England captain, who is now a player/coach at Derby, with a luxury watch at his mansion last Thursday. Bardsley, 21, had already […]
Danny Gabbidon says the situation surrounding Wayne Rooney’s potential exposure to coronavirus shows players must be extra cautious during the ongoing pandemic, while Paul Cook believes Derby County could suffer if their captain has to self-isolate.