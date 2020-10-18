Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Aleksandar Mitrovic balloons penalty over bar and gives away spot kick as Fulham squander chance to claim first Premier League win against Sheffield United

talkSPORT Sunday, 18 October 2020 ()
Aleksandar Mitrovic ballooned a penalty over the bar and gave away a spot kick as Fulham spurned a glorious chance to claim their first win of the season in a 1-1 stalemate with Sheffield United. The Blades had the better of the first half at Bramall Lane but were unable to make a breakthrough and […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: IPL 2020, RR vs RCB: Steve Smith and side eye win to keep play-offs hope alive | Oneindia News

IPL 2020, RR vs RCB: Steve Smith and side eye win to keep play-offs hope alive | Oneindia News 03:54

 After a disappointing first half, Rajasthan Royals would look to come out strong in the final phase of the ongoing Indian Premier League. The team lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore in the first clash on Saturday. The Steve Smith-led unit are languishing at the seventh position on the points...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Kamala Harris Could Be First Female VP Of Color [Video]

Kamala Harris Could Be First Female VP Of Color

Al Drago/Getty Images The debate between US Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris is Wednesday night. If elected, Harris would be the first woman and the first woman of color to serve as..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:32Published
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta impressed by Bukayo Saka’s maturity [Video]

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta impressed by Bukayo Saka’s maturity

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta praised the maturity of Bukayo Saka after theteenager celebrated his maiden England call-up with the opening goal inSunday’s Premier League win over Sheffield United. With..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:07Published
IPL 2020 KXIP Vs MI: Who will win the match, CM Deepak predicts: Watch to know|Oneindia News [Video]

IPL 2020 KXIP Vs MI: Who will win the match, CM Deepak predicts: Watch to know|Oneindia News

As Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians lock horns today, former cricketer CM Deepak predicts who will win the match. Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) had a decent chance of winning all their three games so far in..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 04:43Published

Tweets about this