Arsenal loanee Lucas Torreira responds after his Atletico Madrid debut Sunday, 18 October 2020 ( 55 minutes ago )

Lucas Torreira made his debut on loan for Atletico Madrid in the 2-0 victory against Celta Vigo in La Liga, and the Arsenal midfielder has taken to social media following his performance Lucas Torreira made his debut on loan for Atletico Madrid in the 2-0 victory against Celta Vigo in La Liga, and the Arsenal midfielder has taken to social media following his performance 👓 View full article