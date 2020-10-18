Global  
 

Manchester United delete tone deaf tweet over fans not being allowed at Newcastle match after backlash from legend Gary Neville and supporters

talkSPORT Sunday, 18 October 2020 ()
Manchester United deleted a tweet making light of their clash against Newcastle being played in an empty stadium following a backlash from fans and former player Gary Neville. A social media post from the Red Devils embarrassingly joked that fans will be pleased to avoid the trip to Tyneside as they would not have to […]
News video: Solskjaer: We know we've started the season badly

Solskjaer: We know we've started the season badly 01:13

 Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks ahead to his side's PremierLeague clash with Newcastle, as they look to bounce back from a 6-1 homedefeat to Spurs before the international break.

