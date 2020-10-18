UFC 254: Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo backs Khabib Nurmagomedov to beat Justin Gaethje in crunch showdown

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Money Can't Buy Him A Negative COVID-Test: Cristiano Ronaldo Tests Positive



Business Insider reports world-famous Portuguese soccer star and mega-gazillionaire Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for the coronavirus. Business Insider reports the Portuguese Football.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:39 Published 5 days ago Covid-19: Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive, ‘no symptoms’ says Portuguese FA



confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for Covid-19. The federation added that Ronaldo is showing no symptoms of novel coronavirus. It said that Ronaldo is doing well and is currently in.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:44 Published 5 days ago Cristiano Ronaldo Tests Positive for COVID-19



Cristiano Ronaldo Tests Positive for COVID-19 Credit: Cerise Media English Duration: 01:26 Published 5 days ago

Tweets about this