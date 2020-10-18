Global  
 

UFC 254: Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo backs Khabib Nurmagomedov to beat Justin Gaethje in crunch showdown

talkSPORT Sunday, 18 October 2020 ()
Cristiano Ronaldo has backed Khabib Nurmagomedov to topple Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 next weekend. Unbeaten Khabib will go head-to-head with interim champion Gaethje with the lightweight championship on the line at Fight Island in Abu Dhabi. Juventus forward Ronaldo is currently self-isolating after testing positive for coronavirus, and the Portugal legend took to social […]
