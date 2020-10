Bears' TE Cole Kmet hauls in first-career TD reception vs. Panthers Sunday, 18 October 2020 ( 39 minutes ago )

Chicago Bears TE Cole Kmet registered his first-career TD reception against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon. Kmet finished the game with two receptions for 20 yards and a touchdown.

