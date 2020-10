Canada's Chase Claypool scores again as Steelers dominate Browns Sunday, 18 October 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

Pittsburgh's Ben Roethlisberger was 14 of 22 passing for 162 yards, including a scoring pass to James Washington. Chase Claypool and Benny Snell Jr. also each ran for a touchdown. Minkah Fitzpatrick had an interception return for a touchdown. 👓 View full article

